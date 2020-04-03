WhatsApp Group Admin, Member Arrested Near Delhi Over COVID-19 Rumour

Two people were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday after one shared a coronavirus rumouron a WhatsApp group, police said.

One of them is the admin of the WhatsApp group while the other is a member who shared the objectionable post, they said.

“Yusuf Khan, a lawyer, is the admin of a WhatsApp group named “Jai Hind” which also includes some local police officials, including a sub-inspector attached to the local Badalpur police station, and some other government officials. One of the group members, Firoz Khan, shared a post and a video on the group which was a rumour related to coronavirus and urged others to share the same further,” a police spokesperson said.

“The post and the video shared by Firoz Khan could have triggered panic related to coronavirus as well as communal violence. Police officials, who are members of the group, immediately took cognisance of the matter and ensured legal action,” the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, they said, adding that the mobile phones used by two have also been seized.

Source: NDTV