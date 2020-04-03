Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

WhatsApp Group Admin, Member Arrested Near Delhi Over COVID-19 Rumour

WhatsApp Group Admin, Member Arrested Near Delhi Over COVID-19 Rumour
April 03
01:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two people were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday after one shared a coronavirus rumouron a WhatsApp group, police said.

One of them is the admin of the WhatsApp group while the other is a member who shared the objectionable post, they said.

“Yusuf Khan, a lawyer, is the admin of a WhatsApp group named “Jai Hind” which also includes some local police officials, including a sub-inspector attached to the local Badalpur police station, and some other government officials. One of the group members, Firoz Khan, shared a post and a video on the group which was a rumour related to coronavirus and urged others to share the same further,” a police spokesperson said.

“The post and the video shared by Firoz Khan could have triggered panic related to coronavirus as well as communal violence. Police officials, who are members of the group, immediately took cognisance of the matter and ensured legal action,” the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, they said, adding that the mobile phones used by two have also been seized.

 

Source: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.