When ART connects us to Earth!!

Today, actions of Man have seriously jeopardized the future of this beautiful planet we call our HOME. Harmony between humans and nature stand disrupted in the midst of this race that we have embarked upon to fulfill our own materialistic pursuits.

Here is the story of a group of young, creative people coming together to reconnect with Mother Nature through the medium of ART.

Metropolis Asia in collaboration with Empyre Concord organised a daylong event at the Malki Presbyterian School, Shillong on Friday (September 2, 2018), where children and students of different age groups took part in various activities, which included an art competition, workshops, performing arts and various other visual demonstrations. This was done mainly in keeping abreast with the 2018 theme of Metropolis Asia which is about environment and its conservation by creating awareness through Art as a medium.

The daylong event was aimed to impart knowledge to the young minds and inspire them to become environmental stewards in their own little way, to contribute however small towards building a more aware community and to connect to the Earth in their own way.

The discussions and recommendations shared by the little ones to help plan ways to conserve energy, save water, reduce and segregate wastes, decrease pollution and improve air quality were indeed ‘learning through creative awareness’.

It may be mentioned here that during the entire session, the participating school students along with the staff members took a ‘Green Pledge’ wherein they made a small work of art using their thumb impressions with the sole aim of voicing their concerns on this global phenomenon of environment and climate change and thereby committing to self to act within their own individual capacities.

This event was the part of a Project entitled ‘yearning for a Greener tomorrow’ undertaken by Metropolis Asia team to give a colourful makeover to schools through graffiti art to finally celebrating the beauty of Nature through creative learning. Metropolis Asia team has to its credit of conducting successfully various activities and projects in Shillong thereby spreading awareness that is not only creative but also knowledgeable.