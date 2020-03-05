Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 05 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

When Ramayan Cast was Approached for Sensuous Shoots

When Ramayan Cast was Approached for Sensuous Shoots
March 05
11:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Actor Arun Govil, who became a national icon in the eighties playing Ram in the eighties serial “Ramayan”, recalled there was a time when the cast of the series was approached for sensuous photoshoots!

“While we were shooting for ‘Ramayan’, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences’ look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money,” said Arun.

He opened up about this and working on Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV serial of the eighties during “The Kapil Sharma Show”. The actor was joined by his “Ramayan” co-stars Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar.

The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.