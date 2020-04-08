When Tom Holland was helped by a beggar!

Actor Tom Holland gave $120 to a homeless man who had helped him out by lending him money for a shopping trolley.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the “Spider-Man” star was short of $1.23 (a little over Rs 93) in coins that he needed to deposit for a cart at a supermarket in south London. He was then helped by a needy man who handed over the last of his change, reports aceshowbiz.com

A local person who saw the incident said Holland was so touched by the generous act, he gave his destitute benefactor the $1.23 (£1 coin) back and an added bonus.

The eye-witness said: “My six-year-old daughter and I chatted to this homeless guy. He was saying that a guy needed a pound for a trolley and he gave the pound to help.”

“He said that he was sure the guy was Spider-Man in the movie. Then I watched the guy come back and (he) gave the homeless gentleman £100 – and the £1 from the trolley. I had tears in my eyes.”

Another resident of South London, where the star’s parents, comedian Dominic Holland and his photographer wife Nikki, live, said the star felt an obligated to reward such act of generosity.

“Tom is down to earth but was blown away by the selfless act and wanted to reward the homeless man for being so kind,” they explained.

Source: India TV News