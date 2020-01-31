Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 31 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

When Union Minister incite people to shoot, such incidents are possible: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia firing

January 31
16:47 2020
NET Bureau

Slamming the BJP over the Jamia firing incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said such incidents were possible with the ruling party’s leaders inciting people to shoot, and asked Prime minister Narendra Modi to answer whether he stands with violence or non-violence.

Her attack on the government comes a day after tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area.

“When the BJP government ministers and party leaders incite people to shoot, give provocative speeches, then all this becomes possible. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of a Delhi he wants to build?” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Does the PM stand with violence or non-violence, she asked.

“Does he stand with development or with anarchy?” the Congress general secretary said.

Source: Deccan Herald

