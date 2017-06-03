When You Think Investments, Think of Assam: Patowary in Russia

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday highlighted the healthy industrial system in the state and its locational advantage as the centre of south east Asian market.

“When you think investments, think of Assam,” Patowary said while addressing the State Showcase- Assam Session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia, a state government release said. He said that the state had received Rs 6,500 crore of investment last year generating over 40,000 employments either directly or indirectly.

He also highlighted the business opportunities and possibilities in sectors like sugar, plastic, jute, food processing and energy among others. SPIEF-2017 is being held from June one to four. Prime Minster Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest at SPIEF-2017 and Patowary represented the state in the Forum.

Emphasis was laid on Assam as an investment destination and manufacturing hub for trading with South East Asia and ASEAN in line with the Government of Indias Act East Policy. The St Petersburg International Economic Forum – 2017 has witnessed participation of representatives of 133 countries, including heads of states and government from emerging economies, heads of major corporations, and the worlds leading experts in the fields of science, media and civil society.

The Forum has over the last 20 years become a leading global platform for representatives of the business communities to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing the world.

