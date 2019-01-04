Where is the World’s Coldest Market? It is -55 Degree Celsius

NET Bureau

When people think about harsh climatic conditions or unforgiving winter, they usually envision lifeless sheets of white earth, covered in layers and layers of snow, occasional plan, and sparsely populated terrains.

But what if we tell you, that despite it being colder than the coldest temperatures you could imagine, life prospers just fine here?

It is located in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, where people sell frozen, rock-hard fish, meat and berries at a farmer’s market no matter how cold it gets.

This marketplace in the Siberian city of Yakutsk is considered to be the coldest market-place in the world. The market is believed to be the coldest open-air spaces for buying and selling goods on earth with temperatures ranging from between -40 degree Celsius to -55 degree Celsius.

Interviews of people reveal that -40 degree Celsius is the warmer winter for these people, who speak about surviving in blood jamming temperatures of -55 degree Celsius.

Source: India Today

Image Source: India Today