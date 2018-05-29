Which Section to Prepare Well for SSC CGL 2018?

With the approaching SSC CGl 2018 exam, it has become highly imperative for the candidates to start preparing immediately. As of now, few months are left for the exam to hit the road, and as usual many aspirants are tying their laces tight. To crack SSC CGL, proper attention and time should be given to each section.

Through this post, we will help you all understand which section requires most understanding and preparation in order to score well in the SSC CGL Exam. A majority of students face difficulty in the English section in most of the competitive exams. Since a major chunk of questions are asked from the English section in both Tier-I & Tier-II of the SSC CGL exam, in this post, we will focus primarily on how to crack theEnglish section for SSC CGL Tier – I 2018.

English Section is of 50 marks out of 200 in Tier 1, 200 marks out of 400 in Tier 2 and 100 marks in tier 3. English occupies approximately 40-50% share of total SSC CGL Marks which plays a great role in deciding your selection.

Either it is our general tendency to neglect English or we are simply doubtful about it while preparing for this exam. This is so because we think we have studied English in school and we know all about it. Some think that if they cannot speak fluent English, they cannot score well in it. But that is far from reality. The English that we generally speak is not asked by SSC. Here, the scope of this subject is all about getting your grammar correct.

To score well in English, let’s first look at the exam pattern in brief:

English is not something that you can excel in a matter of time. But while preparing for an exam, proper attention, a dedicated routine to English can work wonders to your score. English covers less time as compared to quant and reasoning. That is why a few tips to score in English can help you to take a leap in your SSC CGL score.

SSC CGL consists of 4 levels of Tier I, Tier II, Tier III (Descriptive), Tier IV (Skills/ Proficiency Test). The first two stages are online computer based MCQ tests.

Tier I

Subjects No. Of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence 25 50 & Reasoning General Awareness 25 50 60 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 for all English Language 25 50 Total 100 200

With 0.50 negative marking.

Tier II

This phase is MCQ based. The English section will carry total 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Duration for English exam will be 2 hours.

Tier III

This will be a descriptive paper for 100 marks that you need to attempt in 60 minutes, in pen and paper mode. Questions will be of essay writing, letter writing, precise writing, application writing, etc.

Division of English

The English section for the SSC CGL exam can be classified into 4 parts:

Vocabulary Grammar Reading Comprehension Verbal Ability

VOCABULARY

Good hold of vocabulary is really important in SSC exam. Candidates should work hard to improve their vocabulary. Vocabulary revolves around questions based on

o Synonyms & Antonyms

o Phrase or Idiom Meaning

o One Word Substitution

o Spellings

o Phrase Replacement

o Cloze Test

To develop a strong base for vocabulary, one must read newspapers, articles or book. You can write down the new word to your own dictionary with its meaning, synonyms, antonyms etc. Go through these words daily. Solve the vocabulary sections from previous years’ question papers. Focus on easily confused words to not confuse them. Practice several cloze tests from previous year question papers.

GRAMMAR

There are questions on the following topics falling under this category

o Error Spotting

o Phrase Replacement

o Fill in the Blanks

o Direct and Indirect Speech

o Active and Passive Voice

Grammar is little tipsy to get on with. So, candidates should follow the grammar rules carefully and mark them as important. Practice as much practice set as possible and check your time. Mark your common mistakes and revise the rule related to that error carefully.

COMPREHENSION

Comprehension is the easiest and scoring section of English. The questions are directly based on the passage. But one must pay proper attention while reading the passage in allotted time. Read carefully at first attempt itself to save time. Mark your options correctly as all the options appear with similar answer to confuse you. So, look the words in answer that are present in the passage. Practice one comprehension daily to achieve accuracy and minimize the time required.

VERBAL ABILITY

It consists of questions based on

o Sentence Jumbles

o Paragraph Jumbles (Para jumbles)

Practice these questions while managing your time because though they are easy, they make take up your precious time. Following the concept of logic while answering these questions is very important. Always follow the overall story, as the passage will deliver you a definite beginning, middle part and ending. Look for the sentences that can make up the beginning or ending first.

Other than these basic tips, candidates should study from the best books providing the required information in detail. They should definetly go through the following books for English:

→ Quick learning Objective General English – RS Aggarwal & Vikas Aggarwal

→ Perfect Competitive English – V. K. Sinha

→ Competitive General English – Kiran Prakshan

→ Objective General English – S P Bakshi

→ Word Power Made Easy – Norman Lewis

Secondly, practicing previous year’s question papers (for at least last ten years) can help you achieve your set target. This will give you an idea about the type and style of questions asked in SSC CGL. Aspirants will have a better knowledge, and this will also save their time. One can mark the questions which are new to them or they fail to attempt. Later on, they can check for their mistakes and learn from them easily. Do this with a set timer and keep a check on your score.

Breakup of English in Tier I and Tier II Exams

Different questions take up different proportions and different marks in the SSC CGL exam. A brief outline of the questions of English in SSC CGL 2018 is given below:

Topics Subtopic Qs in Qs in Tier I Tier II Vocabulary Synonyms & 3-Feb 0-5 Antonyms Fill in the blanks 2-Jan 0-2 Cloze test 0 10 Spellings 2-Jan 0-5 Idioms and Phrases 2-Jan 5 One-word substitution 5-Apr 5 Phrase Replacement 2-Jan 10-May Grammar Phrase Replacement 3-Feb 10-May Sentence correction 3-Feb 10 / Error Spotting Active-Passive Voice 0 10 Direct-indirect 0 10 Fill in the blanks 3-Feb 0-2 Reading Comprehension 5 15-20 Verbal Ability Sentence Jumbles 0 10-May Para Jumbles 0 5 Total 25 200

