‘Who Feel Unsafe in India Should Be Bombed’ Says BJP MLA

NET Bureau

A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has said that those who feel unsafe in India should be bombed.

In a video released by news agency ANI, BJP MLA Vikram Saini can be heard saying “My personal view is that those who feel unsafe in the country should be bombed. If the government gives me a ministry, I will bomb all such people. No one will be spared.”

The MLA also said that there should be strict laws to punish such people and called them “traitors”.

“Such people are traitors. Some arrangements must be made for them. They should be punished…They should leave the country. Why should they stay if they have no patriotic feeling towards the country?” Saini said.

A group of men surrounding the BJP MLA can be seen applauding his “bomb” remark.

Saini is not new to controversies.

In February last year, while addressing a population control campaign programme in the town, he urged the Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control was formulated.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had said that India belonged to the Hindus and that Muslims should go to Pakistan.

Source: Outlook

Image Source: Outlook