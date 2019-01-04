Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 04 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

‘Who Feel Unsafe in India Should Be Bombed’ Says BJP MLA

‘Who Feel Unsafe in India Should Be Bombed’ Says BJP MLA
January 04
16:15 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has said that those who feel unsafe in India should be bombed.

In a video released by news agency ANI, BJP MLA Vikram Saini can be heard saying “My personal view is that those who feel unsafe in the country should be bombed. If the government gives me a ministry, I will bomb all such people. No one will be spared.”

The MLA also said that there should be strict laws to punish such people and called them “traitors”.

“Such people are traitors. Some arrangements must be made for them. They should be punished…They should leave the country. Why should they stay if they have no patriotic feeling towards the country?” Saini said.

A group of men surrounding the BJP MLA can be seen applauding his “bomb” remark.

Saini is not new to controversies.

In February last year, while addressing a population control campaign programme in the town, he urged the Hindus to produce more children until a law for population control was formulated.

Earlier, the BJP MLA had said that India belonged to the Hindus and that Muslims should go to Pakistan.

Source: Outlook

Image Source: Outlook

Tags
BJP MLAUttar Pradesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.