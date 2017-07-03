Who is a Citizen

June Edition, Nationwide, NET Bureau, Partha Jyoti Borah

A few hours after the midnight stroke of August 14, 1985 when Prafulla- Mahanta signed an accord with Government of India, which later become purportedly a gospel piece of paper, thus ending the six year long agitation, not much was known back home. Newspapers of August 15(of the next day) did not carry even a single word about the accord. Assam did not wake up to ‘Assam Accord’ that morning. However, by 9 am, people who had access to television rose in jubilation when Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi addressing the country spoke about it from the rampart of Red Fort. A journalist working with an English Daily from Guwahati while remembering the day once said his army father hearing out the PM’s speech pass-on the piece of information to him. He along with his editor thereafter decided to bring out an evening supplementary giving details (whatever was available) about the accord. And the four paged supplementary sold like a hot cake. Thereafter, Assam Accord perhaps has become the most talked about topic in public discourse of the state. Unfortunately, more often the accord is discussed in rhetorical manner without delving into its content.

The Clause 5 of the Accord speaks about citizenship. The Sub-Clause 5.1 has fixed January 1, 1966 as the base year for detection and deletion of foreigners; whereas Sub-Clause 5.2 adheres to regularizing those who came prior to January 1, 1966 and found a place in 1967 electoral roll. On the other hand, according to Sub-Clause 5.3, foreigners’ who have come in between January 1, 1966 to March 24, 1971 will be detected in accordance with provisions laid down in Foreigners Act, 1946, and Foreigners (Tribunal) Order, 1964. Subsequent Sub-Clause 5.4 lays provisions for deletion of those foreigners from electoral rolls and they will have to register themselves again before concerned authorities as per provisions stipulated in Registration of Foreigners’ Act, 1939. In simpler words, once taken off from electoral rolls, they will be regularized after 10 years. And those who have come after March 24, 1971 will be detected, deleted and deported.

That legislation which governs the granting of citizenship in India is the Citizenship Act, 1955. This legislation has been amended four times in 1986, 1992, 2003 and 2015. Again under the provision of ‘Citizenship by birth’, one can be Indian citizenship if he or she is born in India in between January 26, 1950 and July 1, 1987. Henceforth, sons and daughters of illegal migrants who had entered Assam after March 24, 1971 are entitled to citizenship if he or she is born in India on or before July 1, 1987. On the other hand, a person born in India on or after July 1, 1987 is a citizen of India if either parent is a citizen of India at the time of birth. Those born in India on or after December 3, 2004 are considered citizens only if both of their parents are citizens of India.

March 24, 1971 is one such date which has been reverberating timelessly in the social ecology of the state. However, why had that date been mutually agreed upon by the agitators and the Government of India is not widely talked about. On March 25, 1971, mighty Pakistan Army under the aegis of President Yahya Yahya Khan unleashed a reign of terror on Bengali freedom fighters in erstwhile East Pakistan. India intervened later and on December 16, 1971 Pakistan Army surrendered and retreated thus paving the way for creation of the independent Bangladesh. The civil war during this period marked an unprecedented exodus of Bengalis to the Indian territories including Assam; never to go back even after peace was hammered in their newly independent country. Apprehensive about the huge presence of Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam, AASU started mass agitation in 1979. Although, there is historical evidence of perennial migration from erstwhile East Bengal (which later became East Pakistan and then Bangladesh) since 19th century under the aegis Colonial ruler, AASU agreed on March 24, 1971 as proposed by Government of India in that midnight accord.

Time and again, it is often heard that Assam Accord does not have the legislative sanctity as the accord had not been ratified by the Parliament. However, that is fallacy propagated by various propagandists for political gain. Section 6A of the Citizenship Act is the legislative enactment of the legal part of the accord. By an amendment of Citizenship Act, 6A had been incorporated. 6A is the legislative adherence of sub clause 5.1, 5.2, 5.3 and 5.4 of Assam Accord.6A, henceforth, is a special provision of law only applicable for the state of Assam. For rest of India, to regulate migration, Foreigners Act 1946 – a law promulgated by British has been carried forward. On the basis this legislation, in 1964, central government promulgated Foreigners Tribunal Order. This order empowers the government for setting up tribunals to decide on nationality. Further, Articles 6 and 7 of the Constitution deal with migrations to and fro from Pakistan fixing July 19, 1948 as the “cut-off date” for citizenship. However, there is an overriding legislation for Assam titled Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act of 1950. This legislation again has fixed March 1, 1950 as cut off date (from the date of enactment). However, the act clearly says the provision of expulsion won’t be applicable to those who have migrated to Assam on account of civil disturbances or fearing so in any area now forming part of Pakistan.

Moreover, in a clear contradiction of its previous stand, the present BJP regime at the centre has proposed another amendment in the Citizenship Act to grant citizenship to Hindus (and other minorities) that came to India from Bangladesh (and other neighboring countries; all being Muslim majority). This proposed legislation overrides 6A and is being vehemently opposed in Assam as both Muslim and Hindu Bangladeshi are perceived to be existential threat to the indigenous people of Assam.

6A is now sub-judice waiting to be heard by five judge constitutional bench. For last many years, a divisional bench of the apex court led by Justice Ranjan- Gogoi was hearing various petitions related to 6A and updation of NRC to detect and deport illegal immigrants from Assam. Pleas are made to declare 6A ultra vires given its applicability only in Assam and roll back to a year as archaic as 1950 or 1948. Various intervention petitions are filed subsequently pleading in support of 1971. The apex court had also made various organizations party to the case. Some of them have pleaded for 1971 whilst some wanted an earlier year applicable in rest of India. The division bench referred the matter to a five judge constitution bench. The bench will hear the matter after June.