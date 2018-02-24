Who Will Meghalaya Vote For? Mukul or Conrad

NET Bureau

It is election time once again in Meghalaya. The battleground is set and the candidates from various political parties are ready to lock horns on February 27, Tuesday, in an engaging battle where the common men will decide their future by the push of a button.

So who will the people of Meghalaya choose as their next Chief Minister- the incumbent Chief Minister Mukul Sangma or the chief of National People’s Party (NPP) Conrad Sangma?

Northeast Today carried out an online poll to figure out the mood of the people of Meghalaya. It was a close battle with 42 percent of people supporting Mukul Sangma and 58 percent supporting Conrad Sangma.

It is worth mentioning here that Mukul Sangma swore in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second time in 2013. With 29 Congress MLAs and the support of 8 independent and two NCP MLAs, Sangma walked into the Assam Assembly. However, things have changed since then as several of the Congress MLAs have either left or have been expelled while NCP has accused Mukul Sangma of not giving the party its due in the last five years.

Being the son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister PA Sangma, people’s expectations of Conrad Sangma soared sky high when he decided to follow his father’s footsteps. And over the years, Conrad Sangma has grown as a leader and matured as a politician. He has been able to make inroads into the hearts and minds of the people of Meghalaya. Conrad Sangma, in his every election rally, has proposed to develop every nook and corner of Meghalaya which he feels has not ‘developed under the Mukul Sangma rule’.

The wait now is until March 3, 2018. Will Meghalaya see a new Chief Minister in Conrad Sangma or the people of Meghalaya will continue to express their confidence on Mukul Sangma for the third time?