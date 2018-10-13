Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 13 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Whole Point of the NRC has Become Futile, says Himanta Biswa
October 13
14:00 2018
NET Bureau

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Finance & Health Minister, on Thursday said that the purpose of the National Register of Citizens has become futile and that a way should be devised to exclude more people living in districts near the Bangladesh border.

“Not enough names have been cut in Hailakandi, Karimganj, Dhubri, Goalpara districts,” he said, according to DY365, an Assamese news channel.

“The whole point of the NRC has become futile. No point making the Citizenship Bill an issue. Target should be to devise a way to cut names in Dhubri, Goalpara and other border districts,” Sarma made the remark on the sidelines of the state executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Majuli.

On July 30, the Assam government published the final draft of the register, which excluded more than 40 lakh of 3.29 crore applicants. Several parties have protested against the publication of the draft list. A day after the document was published, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to not take coercive action against those not in the list.

Sarma further said that the average rejection rate even in interior districts is just 6 percent-7 percent, except in Kamrup Metropolitan district, where it was 14 percent.

“It has put a question on the basic premise of the Assam Accord,” Sarma said.

“The Supreme Court judgement quashing the IM (DT) Act [Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act] was based on the fact that there has been an unnatural population growth in the border districts, but in the NRC, names of people living in the border districts have not been left out at all,” he added.

Sarma mentioned that the rejection rates in the districts, despite this being information that was submitted in a sealed envelope to a Supreme Court bench, which had refused to share the details with the state government.

SOURCE: Scroll

