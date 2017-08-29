Why Self-Drive Cabs Are the New Craze

There are times when travelling in public leaves people with harrowing and bitter experiences that nudge them to turn to self-driving. Not many feel comfortable driving in a car with an unknown person sitting behind the wheel. But how about renting a car to self-drive whenever visiting a new destination? The idea of self-drive car rentals is catching up with Indians like never before. The concept is already popular in countries like the US and China. Why is the concept gaining attention over rental cabs?

Safety at any time of the day

One of the major benefits of self-driven cars over rented cars is safety and privacy. A tourist can easily connect to GPS for directions in a car for rent, even if they are not familiar with the city. This option is especially attractive for women as it places their movements in their control. In light of the many cases of molestation in a rental cab or taxi services, putting on a driver’s hat is what many women are choosing to do.

Drive your dream vehicle

When one chooses a self-drive car rental, one can choose from several new models. One will never be bored of driving the same car every day, and can pick the size or model which best suits the trip one is planning. People can hire a range of four wheelers from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs and luxury cars. The biggest draw is being able to drive high-end cars, that too at an affordable price without the need of getting into a tiff with a driver on paying extra charges.

Fixed rates and dependable schedules

Travellers often end up haggling to find and auto or waste a lot of time giving directions to the cab driver scheduled for a pickup. This can be done away with a self-drive car which remains at one’s disposal any time of the day. It could rescue visitors who are in a hurry to attend a business meeting or an important appointment. If you are looking for Bangalore car rentals then Zoomcar, a pioneer in the field, delivers the car at doorsteps.

Moreover, there is no limit on the duration for which one can hire the car. One can hire the car and drive as per one’s convenience and freedom across India. This benefit coupled with the fact one gets the car with a full tank, and all the necessary paperwork, makes a self-drive a convenient option indeed.