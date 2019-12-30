‘Why Switzerland, come to Delhi': Bhuvan Bam turns trip advisor for Varun-Natasha, Virat-Anushka

NET Bureau

After bumping into Kareena and Karisma Kapooor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had a double date with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are also vacationing in Switzerland’s Gstaad. It was a reunion for Varun and Anushka, who shared screen space in the 2018 lm ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

Anushka took to her Instagram to share an adorable frame of the four clad in their winter wear. She captioned the picture as “Hello Frands”. However it was comedian Bhuvan Bam’s comment that will tickle your funny bones. He wrote, “Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!”

With the mercury dipping in Delhi with each passing day and a blanket of dense fog engulfing most parts of the national capital, several train and flight operations are adversely affected in Delhi.

A minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on December 29. Early morning today, the temperature in Delhi was at 4.6 degrees which at Palam was recorded as 4.8-degree celsius.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red’ warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

Source: Free Press Journal