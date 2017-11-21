Widows of Gallantry Award Winners to Get Allowance Even After Remarriage

The Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that widows of gallantry award winners will continue to get their allowance even after remarriage. Till now, the allowance would only continue if a widow remarried her brother-in-law.

As per the existing condition for grant of monetary allowance to winners of gallantry awards, the allowance is given to the recipient, and on his death, to his widow.

“Recipients of the gallantry awards are entitled to the monetary allowance as per the letter of 1972 of Ministry of Defence (MoD), superseded by letter in 1995 of the MoD, which have been revised from time to time,” an official statement said.

As per earlier rules, the widow received the allowance until her remarriage or death. However, in case the widow remarried her brother-in-law and was living a “communal life with the living heir”, she was eligible for family pension.

“Representations were received from various quarters to remove the condition of the widow’s remarriage with the late husband’s brother for continuation of the monetary allowance,” the statement said.

“This issue was considered by the government of India and it has now been decided to remove the condition of the widow’s remarriage with the late husband’s brother for continuation of the monetary allowance vide MoD letter dated November 16, 2017.”

As per the new rules, allowance will be now be given to the widow of a gallantry award winner till her death.

“The allowance shall be admissible to the recipient of the award and on his death to his widow lawfully married by a valid ceremony. The widow will continue to receive the allowance until her death,” the statement said.

-IANS