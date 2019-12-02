Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Wild elephants continue to create terror along Indo-Bhutan border

Wild elephants continue to create terror along Indo-Bhutan border
December 02
13:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Due to the continuous atrocity of wild elephants, people of the Nagrijuli area under Tamulpur subdivision in the district of Baksa are spending sleepless nights. In search of food, big herds of wild elephants enter the populated area and get involved in the conflict with human beings. In the last 15 years, more than 100 people have been killed by wild elephants and more than 13 wild elephants lost their lives only in Tamulpur subdivision in the Baksa district.

On the night of November 29, a big herd of wild elephants from the Indo-Bhutan border entered the village Nagyanpur and created terror throughout the night. People of the village left their houses and took shelter in secure places. Some farmers tried to send away the herd of wild elephants by burning fire, using firecrackers and creating sound with utensils but failed. The herd of wild elephants broke down houses of 25 families and ate all the paddy stored in the houses of the farmers. Moreover, the herd of wild elephant ate bighas of ripening paddy after entering the paddy field of Narayanpur village. The villagers informed the forest officials but they allegedly did not reach the village to help the poor families.

On Saturday morning, more than 1,000 people gathered at the center of Narayanpur village and blocked the Nagrijuli-Kawli-Kumatikata road for hours. Showing resentment, people broke down the signboard of forest check post of Narayanpur under the Kumarikata forest range and burnt it as part of their protest. Moreover, the people also burnt the effigy of forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

The people demanded steps for ensuring the security of their lives and properties. They also sought security in the lives of wild elephants. Two people have been killed by wild elephants in Nagrijuli and Kumatikata area under the Kumarikata forest range office in the last 40 days. Yet, the forest department has taken no measure to control the atrocity of wild elephants, local public alleged in front of media persons.

Source:The Sentinel

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.