Will cling to ‘Framework Agreement’: NSCN(I-M) on Raising Day

NET Bureau

Maintaining a philosophical strain throughout his speech given on the occasion of the 41st raising day, the NSCN (I-M) chairman Ino Q Tuccu has said that the world changes from time to time and people move from economic and political bondage to freedom through revolution only.

One traverses from backwardness to civilization and from slavery to being masters through revolution and in a similar way Nagas must move towards change, he said stating that Nagas’ revolution will stay as long as the right to decide on sovereignty is suppressed, according to a release.

The chairman further said that the Naga national resistance movement began the day aggressors intruded into the land adding that the Constituent Assembly of India invited the Nagas to join the Union of India in 1950, but it was flatly rejected by the Nagas.

The chairman observed that in response Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India stated, “Even if heaven falls and the whole country goes to pieces and rivers run red with blood, I will never allow the Nagas to be independent.”

Thereafter, the government of India sent hundreds of thousands Indian armed forces personnel with a view to subduing the Nagas with brute force, he said relating that the ‘so-called’ Nagaland state embracing a part of the Naga people and a part of Naga territory was created in 1963 with a view to divide the Nagas and fight the Nagas through the state machineries, the release stated.

But, the Naga national patriots held on whereas the government of India won over the hearts of some top leaders to its side and they surrendered in the name of revolutionary government in 1968, he added.

The government of India declared presidential rule in Nagaland state and under such circumstances, the infamous Shillong Accord was signed in 1975 by some NNC leaders betraying the principle, he recalled.

The accord was condemned by the national assembly under the leadership of Isak and Muivah and the leaders of the Shillong Accord plotted a military coup where top national leaders including Isak and Muivah were arrested to be executed, he said adding that hundreds of faithful national workers were killed.

In 1988, SS Khaplang staged another coup d’état in collaboration with the enemies, where hundreds of workers and public were killed on fabricated grounds and in the name of peace offensive, but revolutionary patriots under the leadership of Isak Chishi Swu and Th Muivah remained loyal to the nation, the release continued.

Realizing the futility of seeking military solution, government of India invited the NSCN for political talks and finally, government of India and NSCN (I-M) as two entities signed the historic ‘Framework Agreement’ on August 3, 2015, he stated while praising prime minister Narendra Modi for taking the bold and historic step in signing the agreement, it added.

“The Indians and Nagas will coexist as partners, not enemies; they will walk together in many areas in the spirit of cooperation and coordination, not confrontation and opposition. The agreement also says creation of pan Naga Hoho, a statutory body which will deal with cultural affairs, social, integrity and interests of the Nagas. We believe this agreement will open a new era for a new relationship between the peoples if the Indian leaders do not go back upon their word,” he said, according to the release.

In their unceasing attempts to subdue the Nagas, the enemies are still around in one form or the other, he said stating that the strategy is to fight the Nagas through the Nagas and to sabotage the Naga political talks through the Nagas, so that the Naga national issue is murdered by the Nagas themselves.

“These enemies have already penetrated into our organizations and system and we must be aware of the enemies within. Therefore, every member of NSCN (I-M) must stand the ground firmly with the people and God. Some workers may run away from the issue, but NSCN (I-M) will cling to the issue with the people; some others may run away from the battle of Nagalim for Christ, but NSCN (I-M) will stay the course with the Lord. The Lord God, who guided and led the Israelites into the Promised Land is here with the Nagas today,” he stated while adding that NSCN(I-M) will cling to the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed between the government of NSCN as two entities, to which the whole world was the witness.

Source: Imphal Free Press