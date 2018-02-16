Will Embark on Single Agenda of Growth in Meghalaya: NPP

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday said that it would embark on the single agenda of growth and would ensure equity, if voted to power in Meghalaya after the February 27 assembly elections.

“We as a party would ensure that the momentum of growth is not region-centric, we have chart out a strategic plan for holistic development of Meghalaya,” said party chief Conrad K. Sangma.

Drumming up support for his party candidate Nihim D. Shira, Sangma hit out at Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for selling “false dreams” by “hiding facts” in what he speaks.

“The Chief Minister says that I have not done my homework on the roads in plain belt area of Garo hills. It is a known fact that the roads are in deplorable condition and he is selling dream of NH-127 B, which is yet to become a reality. I am sorry for him that he has failed to even do his classwork,” he said.

Shira, who is the sitting NPP legislator from Songsak assembly constituency, is pitted against Mukul Sangma.

Promising that NPP would usher in a positive era in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said: “People of Meghalaya have suffered a lot under Congress government. It is time for the people to be conscious of their rights and vote for a government that would ensure them a secure, independent and conducive environment for growth and development.”

