Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

‘Will fight BJP every day’: Rahul Gandhi at parliamentary party meet

‘Will fight BJP every day’: Rahul Gandhi at parliamentary party meet
June 01
11:56 2019
NET Bureau

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party has “52 lawmakers” and it will fight the BJP everyday.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meet Rahul said “Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief.”

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first meeting with party leaders since he announced his decision to step down as the party chief and asked them to choose a non-Gandhi member to succeed him, at the meeting of the Congress’s top decision-making body exactly a week ago.

The party has refused to accept the decision and there has been an impasse over it since.

This comes against the backdrop of an open war between the Congress old guard and Rahul Gandhi’s handpicked generals.

source: oneindia.com

