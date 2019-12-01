Will free Assam from crimes: In-charge DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

NET Bureau

The in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) of the State, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, took charge on Saturday and vowed to take determined and stringent actions to make Assam free from all forms of crimes.

Taking charge of the top post from outgoing DGP Kuladhar Saikia at a solemn function at the Assam Police Headquarters here on Saturday evening, Mahanta told reporters that his priority would be a massive crackdown on all criminal elements. He said that besides crimes, security issues such as the reported rise in incidents of Islamic terrorism would be dealt with an iron hand.

On the alleged corrupt practices among the police personnel in the State, Mahanta said that the policy of zero tolerance against all forms of corruption would be adopted. He said that there are “good aspects as well as bad ones” in the Assam Police. “We have to embrace the good and eliminate the bad. The teamwork in the Assam Police is very strong, and we have to strengthen it further,” he said.

Laying stress on community-oriented policing, Mahanta said that he would strive hard to make the Assam Police a child-friendly force. Mahanta is the man behind ‘Aashwas’, a project to support education of the children of insurgency-affected people in the State. The project began in 1999.

Outgoing DGP Kuladhar Saikia told reporters that it was a wonderful experience for him to devote so many years in the Assam Police. “Time changes, but the value of honesty doesn’t. I sincerely hope that the Assam Police will march ahead in the path of glory in the days ahead,” Saikia said, adding that he would spend more time in creative works in his post-retirement stint.

Source: The Sentinel