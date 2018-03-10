Will Fulfill All Poll Pledges: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said his government will do “everything possible” to live up to the expectations of people, who voted him to power.

“I am not like a Chief Minister to you. I am like your brother or your child. I will serve you till the end. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I once again assure you that the poll pledges we made would be fulfilled,” Deb said after taking oath as the tenth chief minister of the state. The new government will work hard to bring about overall development in the state, the CM said.

“We will initiate development projects with a major thrust on education and healthcare. Good governance happens to be our topmost priority,” Deb added.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Rajib Bhattacharjee told reporters on Friday that the party will propose the names of Barjala MLA Dilip Das for the Speaker’s post and Belonia MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik for the deputy speaker’s post.

