Will Give Account of Every Penny Granted by Centre: Arunachal CM

Arunachal government will give account of every penny granted by Union government, this was promised by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing masses at a public reception organized in honour of Prime Minister Khandu said. “The present BJP government in the state took root from Modi’s fiery speech during his last visit in 2015, when the state had a Congress government.”

He further reminded that during his last visit Modi had warned that the central government will make states accountable for every penny granted by the Center.

“It is the responsibility of Team Arunachal to give account of every penny spent from the government exchequer and we will do it,” Khandu stated.

He however mentioned that despite abundant resources, Arunachal Pradesh is still a resource-crunch state due to lack of proper and sound policies implemented by the earlier state governments.

“Our youths have the potential to excel in all fields and take the state forward rapidly. We need to give them opportunity through programs and policies and a corruption-free government,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking time out from his hectic schedule to visit the state twice in three years, Khandu noted, “No other Prime Minister ever did that. Due to his love and care for the Northeast, the dynamics of the region has taken a complete overhaul.”

“During the erstwhile regime of the Congress, Northeastern states had to visit New Delhi at least twice a month with their respective issues and problems. However, after the Modi government assumed office at the Center, New Delhi comes to the Northeast at least once every month,” he pointed, adding, “Since 2014, hundred-plus visits have been made to the Northeastern states by union ministers along with their officers to resolve issues pertaining to respective states.”

Citing connectivity as the only means to all round development of the state, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to have an airport in the state capital. In this regard, he urged Prime Minister to consider sympathetically to the proposal for a greenfield airport at Hollongi.

He also sought assistance for revamping and restoring old government infrastructure like offices, quarters and other assets that were built during the NEFA times and have long outgrown their shell life.

Meanwhile, Khandu reiterated his stance to have a separate cadre of civil service officers for Arunachal Pradesh, “Ours such a distinct state with so many tribes and history. Civil service officers come here to serve only for two years at a stretch. They don’t get enough time even to understand how many tribes are here and their issues. How can they contribute to their capacity in resolving issues and support the government to take the state forward?” he questioned.

“Give me a dedicated cadre of civil servants specific to Arunachal Pradesh and I promise to change the face of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu asked.

It is to be mentioned here that during his visit, Prime Minister has inaugurated Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center and laid foundation of the academic block of the Tomo Riba Institute of health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).