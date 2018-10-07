Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Will Go For NRC If Exercise Successful In Assam: Biplab Kumar Deb

Will Go For NRC If Exercise Successful In Assam: Biplab Kumar Deb
October 07
12:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that he will go in for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his state if the exercise was successfully implemented in Assam.

“Everybody is waiting and watching what is happening in Assam, including the central government, the Supreme Court and people of India, let it happen,” Deb said at the India Today Conclave East 2018.

“After finalisation of the whole process and if it is implemented successfully in Assam… we will bring NRC in Tripura and all states will also go for it,” Deb added.

He, however, said that the decision to implement the NRC will be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the Central government.

“If the Centre passes a law or act to implement NRC, I will go for it,” Deb added.

On Thursday, a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura, led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding an exercise to update the NRC in the state.

SOURCE- Firstpost

Tags
Biplab Kumar DebNRCNRC in AssamNRC in Tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.