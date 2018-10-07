Will Go For NRC If Exercise Successful In Assam: Biplab Kumar Deb

NET Bureau

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that he will go in for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his state if the exercise was successfully implemented in Assam.

“Everybody is waiting and watching what is happening in Assam, including the central government, the Supreme Court and people of India, let it happen,” Deb said at the India Today Conclave East 2018.

“After finalisation of the whole process and if it is implemented successfully in Assam… we will bring NRC in Tripura and all states will also go for it,” Deb added.

He, however, said that the decision to implement the NRC will be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the Central government.

“If the Centre passes a law or act to implement NRC, I will go for it,” Deb added.

On Thursday, a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura, led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding an exercise to update the NRC in the state.

SOURCE- Firstpost