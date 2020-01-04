‘Will Make Yamuna So Clean People Can Take Dip In It': Arvind Kejriwal’s Bizarre Promise Draws BJP Ire

NET Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take a dip in it.

Addressing his fourth town hall meeting in East Delhi, Kejriwal said it will be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s priority over the next five years.

“Do you think we should clean the Yamuna?” Kejriwal asked the audience, which replied with a resounding yes.

“In Yamuna, a lot of sewer water and industrial waste is flown. We have identified all of it,” he said. “I can say this with complete confidence that within the next five years, the Yamuna would be clean. Before the next elections, you all would be able to take a bath in the Yamuna, and I will take a dip along with you then. We will clean the Yamuna to that level.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at Kejriwal, saying if the Delhi government had the will to clean up the Yamuna, it wouldn’t have been as polluted.

“We organised the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last year. Earlier, it (the water in the Ganga) was not so clean and pristine. You must have seen it during the Kumbh. It was the result of a strong will,” said Maurya.

Source: News18