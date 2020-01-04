Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

‘Will Make Yamuna So Clean People Can Take Dip In It': Arvind Kejriwal’s Bizarre Promise Draws BJP Ire

‘Will Make Yamuna So Clean People Can Take Dip In It': Arvind Kejriwal’s Bizarre Promise Draws BJP Ire
January 04
02:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take a dip in it.

Addressing his fourth town hall meeting in East Delhi, Kejriwal said it will be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s priority over the next five years.

“Do you think we should clean the Yamuna?” Kejriwal asked the audience, which replied with a resounding yes.

“In Yamuna, a lot of sewer water and industrial waste is flown. We have identified all of it,” he said. “I can say this with complete confidence that within the next five years, the Yamuna would be clean. Before the next elections, you all would be able to take a bath in the Yamuna, and I will take a dip along with you then. We will clean the Yamuna to that level.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at Kejriwal, saying if the Delhi government had the will to clean up the Yamuna, it wouldn’t have been as polluted.

“We organised the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last year. Earlier, it (the water in the Ganga) was not so clean and pristine. You must have seen it during the Kumbh. It was the result of a strong will,” said Maurya.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.