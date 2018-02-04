Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Will Not Break Alliance with BJP: TDP

February 04
16:27 2018
Days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed “disappointment” with the Budget+ , the party on Sunday said it will not break its alliance with the BJP-led NDA, reported PTI.

“TDP not to break alliance with BJP-led NDA,” said party leader and minister of state for science and technology YS Chowdary.

The TDP further vowed to “continue pressurising the Centre” for allocations to Andhra Pradesh.

“During the meeting, Union Budget 2018 and (the matter of) no allocations to Andhra Pradesh were discussed. We will continue pressurising the Centre for it. We will also raise the matter in Parliament, if it is needed,” said Chowdary after TDP’s parliamentary board meeting at Amravati.

He added that party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had not spoken to the Shiv Sena+ , a BJP ally which recently decided to go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“There has been no communication between Amit Shah and the CM either,” Chowdary said.

The meeting with party MPs, senior MLAs and leaders was reportedly called to review the TDP’s ties with ally BJP.
Naidu is said to be upset with the alliance partner over the poor allocation for the state in the Union Budget, reported ANI.

Before the meeting, leaders of the TDP, which is the BJP’s biggest ally in the South, remained non-committal about the future of the alliance.

“Whatever CM decides, we will stand by it, but we are not happy with the BJP budget. (We are) not happy with the budget allotted to Andhra Pradesh,” ANI quoted TDP MP P Ravindra Babu as saying.

Speculation over the state of the BJP-TDP relationship has been making the rounds ever since finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget in Parliament on February 1.

TNN

