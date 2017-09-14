Will Oust Left from Power in Tripura Soon: Ram Madhav

The Left Front government will rule Tripura for just four to five more months and then the BJP will come to power, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said in Agartala on Thursday.

“The CPI-M government’s life is for just four to five months, then it will be ousted and the BJP will come to power in the state,” Ram Madhav told party meetings in different parts of the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party statement said.

Without naming leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, he said: “You can fracture my hands and legs, break furniture at our party offices, but you cannot shatter the spirit of our party workers and members.”

Ram Madhav, who is the party in-charge of northeastern states, arrived here on Wednesday. He met the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members injured in clashes during the college student council elections.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated ABVP for the first time secured 27 of the total 778 seats in 22 college student councils for which elections were held on Tuesday. He said this was an indication that the CPI-M was facing a challenge from the BJP ahead of the assembly elections due in February next year.

“This time the election will be a battle for change in the real sense. The people of all sections are determined to oust the Left government.”

