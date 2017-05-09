Will Protest Against Kejriwal If Corruption Proved: Anna Hazare

Activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he would protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area if corruption charges levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are proved.

“If the allegations are proved then Kejriwal must not take time to step down from the post… Even if I have proof against Kejriwal, I will waste no time to protest against Kejriwal,” Hazare told ANI. The anti corruption crusader also raised questions about the timing of former cabinet minister Kapil Mishra’s corruption expose on Kejriwal.He asked why Mishra had made revelations only after being sacked.

“When the cabinet minister claimed that he saw Kejriwal receiving money, why did he take some much time…And when he was axed from the post, only then he made such revelations, such timings gain ground for suspicion,” he said. Mishra today handed over documents in connection with the corruption charges he levelled against Kejriwal and other party leaders to the CBI.

“A probe should be launched. I have received 211 corruption complaints till now. Everything will be unearthed after CBI’s investigation till then I can only say that whatever is done was against national interest,” he said.

He further asked AAP leaders, Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak to put out the details of their foreign tours out in the public domain, and warned that he would sit on a hunger strike if they refuse to do so.

-ANI