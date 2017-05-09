Sat, 13 May 2017

Northeast Today

Will Protest Against Kejriwal If Corruption Proved: Anna Hazare

Will Protest Against Kejriwal If Corruption Proved: Anna Hazare
May 09
17:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he would protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area if corruption charges levelled against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are proved.

“If the allegations are proved then Kejriwal must not take time to step down from the post… Even if I have proof against Kejriwal, I will waste no time to protest against Kejriwal,” Hazare told ANI. The anti corruption crusader also raised questions about the timing of former cabinet minister Kapil Mishra’s corruption expose on Kejriwal.He asked why Mishra had made revelations only after being sacked.

“When the cabinet minister claimed that he saw Kejriwal receiving money, why did he take some much time…And when he was axed from the post, only then he made such revelations, such timings gain ground for suspicion,” he said. Mishra today handed over documents in connection with the corruption charges he levelled against Kejriwal and other party leaders to the CBI.

“A probe should be launched. I have received 211 corruption complaints till now. Everything will be unearthed after CBI’s investigation till then I can only say that whatever is done was against national interest,” he said.

He further asked AAP leaders, Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak to put out the details of their foreign tours out in the public domain, and warned that he would sit on a hunger strike if they refuse to do so.

-ANI

Tags
Anna Hazare
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.