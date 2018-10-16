Will Retire When No More Emotions are Involved: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has been on the cricketing field for over a decade now and is the only Indian to have scored hundreds in five consecutive Test matches. The 37-year-old India opener has said he will retire the day he feels there are no emotions involved in the game.

Asked what keeps him going on the cricket field and if he has any targets before hanging up his boots, Gambhir told IANS over phone from Mumbai:

No, till the time I keep scoring runs, that makes me happy. You keep doing it. I think scoring runs, winning, coming back to the dressing room happy, being in the winning environment makes me happy.

“Till the time I have that passion in me, where I want to come back to a happy dressing room, I want to be a part of that happy environment – I am going to keep going, and the day I feel that there are no emotions involved in it then I would think it’s time to go.”

Source: The Quint