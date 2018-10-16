Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 16 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Will Retire When No More Emotions are Involved: Gautam Gambhir

Will Retire When No More Emotions are Involved: Gautam Gambhir
October 16
13:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Gautam Gambhir has been on the cricketing field for over a decade now and is the only Indian to have scored hundreds in five consecutive Test matches. The 37-year-old India opener has said he will retire the day he feels there are no emotions involved in the game.

Asked what keeps him going on the cricket field and if he has any targets before hanging up his boots, Gambhir told IANS over phone from Mumbai:

No, till the time I keep scoring runs, that makes me happy. You keep doing it. I think scoring runs, winning, coming back to the dressing room happy, being in the winning environment makes me happy.

“Till the time I have that passion in me, where I want to come back to a happy dressing room, I want to be a part of that happy environment – I am going to keep going, and the day I feel that there are no emotions involved in it then I would think it’s time to go.”

Source: The Quint

Tags
Gautam Gambhir
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.