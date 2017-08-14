Will Shift Joint Interrogation Cell of Police from Kangla: Manipur CM

“The government would shift the office of the Joint Interrogation Cell of Police from the holy place, Kangla so as to preserve the sanctity of Kangla,” said Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at the function of the Patriots’ Day held at the Bir Tikendrajit Park, Imphal on Sunday.

Delivering the Presidential address, Chief Minister said that the government is committed to protect and preserve the sanctity of Kanlgla. He mentioned that many believe that if we open an Eastern Gate of Kangla then peace and prosperity would prevail in the State, so after discussing with eminent scholars and other knowledge persons, the government would initiate the construction work of the Eastern gate of Kangla Fort (Nongpok Thong Hangba) soon.

Mentioning that young students are being used as political weapon for some vested interests during agitations, Chief Minister appealed the students to read and study hard as student’s life is very limited and precious so that they don’t regret the past. He further said that the government is open and ready for talks with insurgent groups operating in the State. The government has already taken serious attempts of peace talks and Suspension of Operations with insurgent groups and feelers have been sent to militants, he added and he was hopeful that in some days militants be brought back into mainstream.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the governance, Biren Singh maintained that the government opens its door 24X7 to the people to discuss and resolve their grievances and problems so that bandhs and blockades could be avoided in bringing development in the State. He appealed the people of the State to shun violence and take development path. Any issues can be resolved through dialogue/talks, he added. He further appealed the people to give a chance to the new government to serve the people with a firm determination to bring an inclusive development in the State. We, the administration and people, should work tirelessly to bring development and progress in the remotest of the remote part of the State, he added.

Biren mentioned that Manipur belongs to all the communities inhabited in the State and it is our bounden duty to protect and safeguard Manipur with a united stand. He made an earnest appeal to the people not to walk on communal lines and to avoid things that can hurt the sentiments of any communities living in the State.

On the occasion, Chief Minister said, history taught us that the people of both hills and valley have fought together with unity against the mighty British Empire to safeguard for the freedom of Manipur. However, it is indeed sad that we are witnessing a sectarian infested politics in our State, so we all should aware that politics of vested interest are the scourge to a democratic state, he added.

He stated that we should never forget the courage and selfless sacrifice shown by our forefathers, cutting across different communities, who fought fearlessly for the sovereignty, liberty, freedom and integrity of Manipur. We should not let such remarkable histories as mere stories.