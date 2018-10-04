Will Smith Launches “The Piggy Back” Challenge

As Will explains in the caption, he was at a Target, that’s a grocery chain store in America, when he saw a father with his son sitting on his shoulders, he got jealous and decided to put Jaden on top of his shoulders. He then challenged other dads and sons to take part in what he has dubbed, “The Piggy Back” challenge.

The post has thus far earned Will over 1.6 million likes in addition to the over 14,000 comments that continue to grow by the hour! Nice one Will, this post definitely makes for a warm and fuzzy feeling!