Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Will Smith Launches “The Piggy Back” Challenge

Will Smith Launches "The Piggy Back" Challenge
October 04
14:01 2018
As Will explains in the caption, he was at a Target, that’s a grocery chain store in America, when he saw a father with his son sitting on his shoulders, he got jealous and decided to put Jaden on top of his shoulders. He then challenged other dads and sons to take part in what he has dubbed, “The Piggy Back” challenge.

will smith

The post has thus far earned Will over 1.6 million likes in addition to the over 14,000 comments that continue to grow by the hour! Nice one Will, this post definitely makes for a warm and fuzzy feeling!

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
