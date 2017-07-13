Tue, 25 Jul 2017

Wimbledon: Mirza Crashes out, Bopanna Advances to Mixed Doubles Quarters

Wimbledon: Mirza Crashes out, Bopanna Advances to Mixed Doubles Quarters
July 13
10:24 2017
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig crashed out of the Wimbledon’s mixed doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat against the British-Finnish pair of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 2016 champions defeated fourth-seeded Mirza and Dodig 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the match that lasted for almost one and a half hours on Court No 2. Watson and Kontinen will now face Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski—who defeated the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh 7-6 (5), 6-2—in the quarterfinals.

Mirza and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens had earlier crashed out of the women`s doubles event after suffering a straight-sets defeat (6-2, 6-4) against Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan in the Round of 16 Match on Monday.

The Indian tennis ace had won the Wimbledon title in 2015 with Hingis. Bopanna and Dabrowski had last month won the mixed doubles title at the French Open after beating Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the summit clash.

-ANI

