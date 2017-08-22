Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Awards Announced

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday announced the winners of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awards.

Paralympian Indian star Devendra Jhajharia, who clinched gold in men’s F46 javelin throw at the Rio Olympics and former Indian hockey skipper Sardar Singh will be honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna award.

The Dhyan Chand Award for life time contribution to sports development will be awarded to Bhupender Singh (Athletics), Syed Shahid Hakim (Football) and Sumarai Tete (Hockey).

The Dronacharya Award will be awarded to Late Dr. R. Gandhi (athletics), Heera Nand Kataria (Kabaddi), G.S.S.V. Prasad (Badminton) (lifetime), Brij Bhushan Mohanty (Boxing) (lifetime), P.A. Raphel (Hockey) (lifetime), Sanjoy Chakraverthy (Shooting) (lifetime) and Roshan Lal (Wrestling) (lifetime).

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, Paralympic medallists Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati, and golfer SSP Chawrasia are among 17 players who will be rewarded with Arjuna awrad this year.

Arjuna Awards winners

1. V.J. Surekha (Archery)

2. Khushbir Kaur (Athletics)

3. Arokia Rajiv (Athletics)

4. Prasanthi Singh (Basketball)

5. Laishram Debendro Singh (Boxing)

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (Cricket)

7. Harmanpreet Kaur (Cricket)

8. Oinam Bembem Devi (Football)

9. S.S.P. Chawrasia (Golf)

10. S.V. Sunil (Hockey)

11. Jasvir Singh (Kabaddi)

12. P. N. Prakash (Shooting)

13. A. Amalraj (Table Tennis)

14. Saketh Myneni (Tennis)

15. Satyawart Kadian (Wrestling)

16. Mariyappan (Para-Athlete)

17. Varun Singh Bhati (Para-Athlete)

The Selection Committee for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Awards was headed by Justice C.K. Thakkar (former Judge Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of High Court of Himachal and Bombay). Selection Committee for Dronacharya Awards and Dhyan Chand Awards was headed by Pullela Gopichand.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29.

Apart from a medal and a citation, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs. 7.5 lakh. Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees will received statuettes, certificates and cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh each.

-ANI