Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Winter Session of Nagaland Assembly from December 14

Winter Session of Nagaland Assembly from December 14
December 07
12:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The winter session of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will commence on December 14. The winter session will be for only two days – December 14 and 15.

It would be the 19th session and also last session of the present 12th House of the state Assembly as elections are due early next year.

Informing this in a release, NLA commissioner and secretary, N Benjamin Newmai said the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Imtiwapang Aier has finalised the provisional programme for the ensuing session.

Other business for the session as decided by the Business Advisory Committee during its meeting held today would be obituary references, presentation of select committee report, laying of reports, papers and rules, the Assembly secretariat informed.

Government bills if any would also be introduced, beside presentation of Assembly committee reports, Newmai said. Chief Minister T R Zeliang had last month assured to lay in the Assembly the Nagaland Lokayukta Bill for discussion.

-PTI

Tags
Nagaland AssemblyWinter Session
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.