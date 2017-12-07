Winter Session of Nagaland Assembly from December 14

The winter session of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) will commence on December 14. The winter session will be for only two days – December 14 and 15.

It would be the 19th session and also last session of the present 12th House of the state Assembly as elections are due early next year.

Informing this in a release, NLA commissioner and secretary, N Benjamin Newmai said the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Imtiwapang Aier has finalised the provisional programme for the ensuing session.

Other business for the session as decided by the Business Advisory Committee during its meeting held today would be obituary references, presentation of select committee report, laying of reports, papers and rules, the Assembly secretariat informed.

Government bills if any would also be introduced, beside presentation of Assembly committee reports, Newmai said. Chief Minister T R Zeliang had last month assured to lay in the Assembly the Nagaland Lokayukta Bill for discussion.

-PTI