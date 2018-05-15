With a Victory in Karnataka, BJP Seizes Power in 22nd State

Riding on the ‘Narendra Modi’ wave and due to the excessive groundwork done by BJP president Amit Shah, the saffron party on Tuesday made a comeback in Karnataka defeating Congress and expanded its footprint in as many as 22 states across the country.

A victory in Karnataka assumes great significance for BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the BJP victory has shattered tall claims made Congress leadership, especially its president Rahul Gandhi, which expressed confidence that the party will retain power in this southern state. With its loss in Karnataka, Congress has now been reduced to Punjab and Mizoram.

The emphatic victory for BJP has also taken its ‘Congress-free India’ campaign forward, with the party now eyeing to win more states in the assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The BJP party has a few months back swept to power in three northeastern states – Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland – and with a victory in Karnataka, it has now expanded its presence in as many as 22 states.

The BJP- IPFT alliance had decimated the Left Front and won 43 out of 59 seats in Tripura. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which could win just 16 seats in the 60-member Assembly, was ousted from power in the state after 25 years.

In Nagaland, the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP gave a tough fight to the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) and eventually managed to form a government by securing a majority in the 60-member state assembly.

In a major disappointment for the Congress, Meghalaya, which was once a party bastion, is heading towards a hung house. Congress is leading in 21 seats while the National People’s Party (NPP) emerged at the second spot with 19 seats.

The party, after a dramatic turn of events, managed to win power in Meghalaya.

In December 2017, the BJP retained Gujarat and wrested Himachal Pradesh from Congress. The results of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will take the total number of states where BJP has formed governments on its own or with allies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014 to 22.

Zee News