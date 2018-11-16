With an Aim to Create Awareness on Environment, Metropolis 2018 to Begin on November 22 in Shillong

NET Bureau

Earth is the only planet we have where life sustains. It is our duty and our responsibility to protect the earth from degrading and protecting it for the future generations. But thanks to the various untoward human endeavours, today we have reached such a stage where we find the earth to be at such a low from where reformation seems almost impossible. But even then efforts are on to revive our dying planet, our only shelter in this universe.

With this aim of spreading the awareness regarding protecting the dying environment, Metropolis Asia is organising their annual event Metropolis: Urban Winter Festival 2018 in Shillong from November 22 to November 24 at four different locations.

The 2018 edition of Metropolis will primarily focus on spreading awareness on conservation of the environment and deliberating on issues directly or indirectly related to climate change.

Metropolis, since its inception in 2013 in Guwahati, has been a festival where the indigenous culture, pop and contemporary art, literature, food, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, music, film, photography, adventure, inspirational talks and discussions, are all brought together under the same roof. The 2018 edition, however, has grown in stature with the assured participation of delegates from like France, China and Canada.

“Protecting the environment is everyone’s duty. And this time we have given the utmost importance towards it and hence we have focussed more and more on activities related to the spreading awareness about environment protection. Moreover, the usual merriment and fun activities will be there just like the previous years,” said Manash Sharma, a member of the organising committee.

“Our aim is to create hype for the concept of sustainability in specifically designed and controlled environment of the festival,” he further said, adding, “We have given special care to not use any plastic or polythene materials within the festival area. Whatever materials we are using are environment-friendly and bio-degradable.”

It may be mentioned here that Metropolis Asia, in the last one year, has indulged in a series of activities aimed at creating the awareness of environment protection. The team has involved school students to the general public and deliberated on issues related to environmental protection. Cycle tours, art installations, graffiti, and mural are some of the works that the Metropolis team has done in the last one year for creating the much-needed awareness.

“Metropolis is one such festival for which I have always waited. It not only helps youngsters like me to showcase our talents, but it also exposes us to the different art and cultures of the world. I would have preferred if it was hosted in Guwahati, but it will hardly matter even when it is hosted in Shillong. I will make sure to visit it once, if not on all the three days,” said Rajesh Singh, a Guwahati youth, while interacting with Northeast Today.

“I wish the entire Metropolis team the best of luck and hope they will rock the show as the previous years,” he added.

Photography competition, live band performances and competitions, literary festival, quiz competition, interactive sessions etc. are some of the highlights of this year’s Metropolis festival.