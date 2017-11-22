Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Withdraw NIA from Nagaland: Govt Employees Urge Centre

November 22
13:39 2017
Nagaland government employees on Tuesday took out a rally here demanding that the Centre withdraw the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the state.

The NIA has been investigating cases against various state government departments that allegedly paid levies to Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

“The undisputed reality is that payments of tax to the NNPGs are made not voluntarily nor willingly, but under duress,” said a memorandum of the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Associations (CANSSEA).

The confederation submitted the memorandum to Governor P B Acharya after the rally, requesting him to immediately take up the issue with the Government of India.

“The government is well aware that NIA is conducting investigation into taxation imposed on government departments by various NNPGs and… seven officials have been arrested,” CANSSEA president Dr Zase Chusi and general secretary Tarachu Fithu said in the memorandum.

-PTI

NIA nagalandNNPGs
