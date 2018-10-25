Woman allegedly gang-raped in Tihu

NET Bureau

In yet another sensational incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car at Tihu in Nalbari district of Assam.

According to information, five youths travelling in an Alto car bearing registration no AS-01-DG-3056 allegedly abducted the victim from Nathkuchi in Tihu when the victim went for shopping.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by the five men and later dumped at Karkabari forest with her hands and legs tied.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have filed a complaint in this regard with the Tihu police.

Police have immediately swung into action and based on the revelations made by the victim nabbed two of the accused identified as Nurul Ali and Bakkul Nath.

However, the remaining three other accused namely Kishore Mohan Das, Rupdhan Ali and Merajul Haq are still absconding.

Police have launched a massive hunt to track down these three miscreants.

Meanwhile, the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital for severe physical injuries and trauma.

Earlier in the month of August, a similar incident had taken place in Nagaon where a woman was gang-raped in a moving car by four men and later dumped along the national highway.

SOURCE: Northeast Now