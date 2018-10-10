Woman Bank Official Shot Dead in Assam

NET Bureau

A woman bank official was shot dead inside her car by an unidentified assailant in Kamrup district near Guwahati on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, when the chauffeur-driven car slowed down at Agiathori area, a man on a motorcycle wearing a helmet broke the car’s window pane and shot her from close range. Her driver rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The woman was identified as Junu Sarma, an official of Dadara branch of a nationalised bank.

SOURCE: NDTV