Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Woman Bank Official Shot Dead in Assam

Woman Bank Official Shot Dead in Assam
October 10
09:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A woman bank official was shot dead inside her car by an unidentified assailant in Kamrup district near Guwahati on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, when the chauffeur-driven car slowed down at Agiathori area, a man on a motorcycle wearing a helmet broke the car’s window pane and shot her from close range. Her driver rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The woman was identified as Junu Sarma, an official of Dadara branch of a nationalised bank.

SOURCE: NDTV

Tags
bankbank officialbrought deadcrimehospitalmurdershot
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.