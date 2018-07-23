Woman Beats 12-year-old Daughter to Death After Fight with Husband

A 38-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her 12-year-old daughter to death after a telephonic altercation with her husband, the police said. The incident occurred around 12:15 am on Sunday, following which the woman herself called the police to surrender.

She has been arrested and sent to judicial custody by a local court.

The police said the accused, Suman Lata, lived with her daughter Nancy at New Chinyot Colony in Rohtak. Lata’s husband Suresh Kumar works as a priest at a temple in Bhiwani and lives there, while the couple’s 14-year-old son lives with one of their relatives in Rohtak’s Mokhra village.

In his complaint to the police, the dead girl’s father Kumar said he and his wife fought with each other over phone on Saturday, during which, she warned him to be prepared to face the consequences of fighting with her.

Reportedly, after hanging up, Suman vented her anger on the daughter and scolded her following which, Nancy told her that she wanted to go to her father.

“Around 12:15 am, she called me to inform that she has murdered our daughter using the wooden stick used to wash clothes. I immediately informed my relatives and rushed back home to find my daughter lying on the double bed in a pool of blood,” Kumar said.

He said his wife killed his daughter to get back at him after their fight.

Devender Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of PGIMS police station said the accused had called the police control room to confess to the murder. He said a team of police reached the spot and arrested the woman after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the body of the victim was sent for postmortem at PGIMS and handed back to the family for cremation.

- Hindustan Times