Woman Cop Shot Dead Outside Metro Station in Delhi, Personal Feud Suspected

NET Bureau

A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near a metro station in north-west Delhi after she was walking home from duty, on Friday night, officials said.

The deceased cop has been identified as Preeti Ahlawat and was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.

A call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm, they said, adding she received gunshot wounds on her head.

“We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected,” said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said. Ahlawat, who joined the police force in 2018, hailed from Haryana and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.

Source: News18