Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Woman dancers forced to strip during cultural event in Assam, NCW takes notice

Woman dancers forced to strip during cultural event in Assam, NCW takes notice
June 11
11:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The National Commission for Women on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a case where a mob of over 500 men allegedly tried to force woman dancers to strip during a cultural programme in Assam’s Kamrup district.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has apprised Director General of Assam about the incident and urged him to arrest the organisers of the show.

“I talked to DGP Assam just now. He said an FIR has been registered and two of the accused got arrested. NCW India has taken suo motu and is in touch with SSP also. Will keep everyone posted,” Rekha Sharma posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, two men — Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan — were arrested after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by a cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits.

The dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded that they strip and dance, according to the FIR. They alleged that the organisers had sold tickets at high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dance on Friday.

The dancers said they managed to escape but their vehicles were pelted with stones.

The police said they are probing the incident and a hunt is on to nab others involved.

Source: India Today

Tags
assamdancerNational Commission for WomenRekha Sharma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.