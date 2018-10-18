Woman Denied Entry to Dandiya Event for Refusing Virginity Test Before Marriage

NET Bureau

A woman in Pune was denied entry into a dandiya event on Monday because she had refused to undergo a virginity test before her marriage.

According to reports, the woman, Aishwarya Tamaichikar, had protested against the mandatory virginity test that women are made to undergo before marriage, and was, therefore, boycotted by the Kanjarbhat Community. The woman has filed a complaint in the Pimpri police station.

“I’ve filed a police complaint in Pimpri-Chinchwad after members of my community didn’t allow me to participate in Navratri dandiya. I was told that I had brought a bad name to Kanjarbhat community for opposing the virginity test which is common in our community,” Aishwarya said as quoted by ANI.

Her husband Vivek, who has stood by her side all through, said, “We protested against ritual of virginity test which is still prevalent in Kanjarbhat community. Due to this, my wife was boycotted from taking part in cultural programs in by the community. This is unconstitutional.”

The police have registered a case under the Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016. “She had complained that because she had opposed virginity test prevalent in Kanjarbhat community she was not allowed to take part in Dandiya celebrations. An FIR has been registered, an investigation will be conducted into the incident,” said the DCP of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

SOURCE: Yahoo