Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Woman Gang-Raped and Killed in Assam Tea Garden

Woman Gang-Raped and Killed in Assam Tea Garden
May 07
11:45 2018
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in a tea garden, and four persons were arrested in this connection in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

The woman was missing since May 1 from Chappanhal Tea Estate in Udharbond town and her body was recovered by the police on Saturday night, the police said.

The woman’s father had filed a missing diary with the police along with a complaint against four persons who were subsequently arrested.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

-PTI

