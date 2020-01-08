Woman Kidnapped from Patna Mall, Raped at Gunpoint

NET Bureau

A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint after being kidnapped from the parking lot of a mall here on Monday, police officials said.

One person has been arrested out of four persons named in the FIR.

“We have identified the four accused persons who were the (rape) victim’s acquaintances. One man raped the girl while others were part of the conspiracy,” City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Vinay Tiwary told sources.

Asked whether it is a case of gangrape, Tiwary said, “No, it is not gangrape. It is rape but others were part of the conspiracy.”

One person has been arrested in connection with the case while raids are being conducted to nab other culprits, the City SP said.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted on Tuesday, police sources said.

While talking to reporters, the rape survivor, who had covered her face with a mask, said she was kidnapped by four men at gunpoint from GV Mall on the busy Boring road intersection around 7:30 pm on Monday while she was coming out of an eatery.

As she stepped out of the eatery, one of the four men, who raped her later, told her at gunpoint to sit in his car in the parking lot of the mall.

The four then allegedly took her to a flat located near P&M Mall in Pataliputra colony where one person raped her while three others stood with a pistol, the rape survivor said.

The woman said the four made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media.

The woman escaped from their clutches and narrated the incident to her room mate and brother over phone who informed the police.

The woman said the main accused had once come to her residence and had insisted on having physical relations with her.

Source: News18