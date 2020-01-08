Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 08 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Woman Kidnapped from Patna Mall, Raped at Gunpoint

Woman Kidnapped from Patna Mall, Raped at Gunpoint
January 08
18:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint after being kidnapped from the parking lot of a mall here on Monday, police officials said.

One person has been arrested out of four persons named in the FIR.

“We have identified the four accused persons who were the (rape) victim’s acquaintances. One man raped the girl while others were part of the conspiracy,” City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Vinay Tiwary told sources.

Asked whether it is a case of gangrape, Tiwary said, “No, it is not gangrape. It is rape but others were part of the conspiracy.”

One person has been arrested in connection with the case while raids are being conducted to nab other culprits, the City SP said.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted on Tuesday, police sources said.

While talking to reporters, the rape survivor, who had covered her face with a mask, said she was kidnapped by four men at gunpoint from GV Mall on the busy Boring road intersection around 7:30 pm on Monday while she was coming out of an eatery.

As she stepped out of the eatery, one of the four men, who raped her later, told her at gunpoint to sit in his car in the parking lot of the mall.

The four then allegedly took her to a flat located near P&M Mall in Pataliputra colony where one person raped her while three others stood with a pistol, the rape survivor said.

The woman said the four made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media.

The woman escaped from their clutches and narrated the incident to her room mate and brother over phone who informed the police.

The woman said the main accused had once come to her residence and had insisted on having physical relations with her.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.