NET Bureau

A Taiwanese woman who was known for climbing mountains in a bathing suit reportedly died after she fell during a hike.

GiGi Wu, the self-proclaimed bikini climber, was in Taiwan’s Nantou County on Saturday, during a hike, when she tumbled into a valley near Mabolasi Mountain, Taiwan News reported.

It took rescuers more than a day to get to 36-year-old Wu because of bad weather, according to the news outlet. By the time search teams arrived, she was reportedly dead.

A fire department official told the Liberty Times that temperatures around the mountain where Wu was stuck were freezing and that they did all they could to rescue her.

Source: Fox News