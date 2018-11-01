Woman ordered JBL speakers from Amazon, claims to get Diwali dia and ladoos instead

An Amazon customer was in for a rude shock when she received her online order. Nikita Arora took to Twitter her frustartion on Thursday when she received a diwali dia and sweets in her Amazon delivery.

Nikita claimed that her roommate ordered JBL speakers as her Diwali gift but when she received her parcel from Amazon, instead of the speakers she found sweets and dia.

In a reply to her tweet, Amazon said that they are sorry for the unpleasant experience and would look into the matter.

Earlier, Amazon’s India head and three other persons have been booked after a customer claimed to have received a soap instead of a mobile phone that he had ordered from the e-commerce giant, police said Tuesday.The case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida on Monday, they said.

The company, however, said it takes all incidents of frauds seriously and was extending cooperation to police. “A matter has been reported from Bisrakh police station area. The complainant said he had ordered a mobile phone through Amazon website. When he got the delivery on October 27 and opened the parcel, he found a soap instead of the phone in it,” Circle Officer at Bisrakh Nishank Sharma said. Based on a complaint from the man, an FIR has been registered against Amazon’s country head Amit Agrawal, logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd directors Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal and delivery boy Anil, police said.

Source: DNA