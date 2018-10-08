Woman Robs Car to Impress Relatives

To impress her relatives in Delhi, a woman from Dehradun allegedly robbed a car with the help of a male associate from southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, the police said. The duo has been arrested. Police added that the two had also bought a pistol from Raghubir Nagar to help them in the robbery.

Police identified the two as Gazala alias Sapna, from Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and her associate Vansh Varma, from Sangam Vihar in Delhi, both aged 26 years.

Deputy commissioner of police (west), Monika Bhardwaj said on October 4, the complainant, Subham Sharma, a taxi driver from Dehradun, reported that two women and a man had hired his cab to travel from Dehradun to Palam in Delhi and back.