Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Woman Robs Car to Impress Relatives

Woman Robs Car to Impress Relatives
October 08
12:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

To impress her relatives in Delhi, a woman from Dehradun allegedly robbed a car with the help of a male associate from southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, the police said. The duo has been arrested. Police added that the two had also bought a pistol from Raghubir Nagar to help them in the robbery.

Police identified the two as Gazala alias Sapna, from Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and her associate Vansh Varma, from Sangam Vihar in Delhi, both aged 26 years.

Deputy commissioner of police (west), Monika Bhardwaj said on October 4, the complainant, Subham Sharma, a taxi driver from Dehradun, reported that two women and a man had hired his cab to travel from Dehradun to Palam in Delhi and back.

Tags
Woman Robs Car
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.