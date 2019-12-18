Women entrepreneur development programme heal

NET Bureau

A Three days long Entrepreneurship Development programme for women Enterpreneurs of Tawang district began from Wedsenday at District Industries centre Tawang, the programme has been organized by Department of Industries ,Tawang. Shri Lobsang Tsering Addl.DC Tawang inaugurated the programme, which is being attended by 25 women entrepreneurs of the district.

Assistant director of Industries Smti Tsering Drema in her welcome address in the inaugural session said that to eradicate the social attitude of inequality to women, and to empower them with skill development, entrepreneur development programmes are being conducted by the Government since 2006. The women groups are being supported by govt. through financial institutions in the form of loans, subsidy and grants in aid to start their own business.

Chief Guest Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in his address said that Women empowerment can be achieved if the women are financially independent, and to meet up this requirement government has been continuously working to support women through various welfare schemes. Our local women can explore the scopes like preparing pickles, traditional dresses and other necessary items with locally available resources, this would enable them financially strong and at the same time they need not have to look for market outside the state. He requested the women participants of the programme to avail maximum benefits from this training and ask questions to resource person to clarify their doubts during technical session.

CDPO Tawang and Branch Manager HDFC branch Tawang were invited as resource persons for the programme.