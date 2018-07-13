Women Killer of Assam Train Toilet Arrested

Assam Police as well as Government Railway Police on Thursday night claimed to have arrested the prime suspect involved in the rape and murder of two women on running train in Assam on June 10 and June 11 respectively. The bodies of the women were dumped inside toilets of train coaches.

The body of a female student of the Assam Agricultural University was found in a toilet of the Dibrugarh-Kamakhya-Rangiya Express on Tuesday in Simaluguri railway junction followed by the recovery of another woman’s body from a toilet of Avadh Assam Express at Mariani railway junction on Wednesday afternoon.

The prime accused identified as, Bikash Das, was arrested from Tinsukia Railway station on Friday afternoon when he tried to board the coach meant for physically challenged persons in a train. His arrest came a few hours after Police released a sketch of the prime suspect in the murder of two women inside railway coaches. He used to sell tea in Tinsukia Railway station before taking to selling clothes in trains.

The sketch of the suspected “killer” of the AAU student was made by an expert artist from Kolkata who had been roped in by Assam Police. The artist consulted the mother of the slain AAU student in making the vital sketch’.

N. Bhattacharjee, public relations officer of NF Railway said, “The portions of such rakes meant for physically challenged passengers have no vestibules and hence as part of the security drill, we have for the time being kept them off passengers,”.

Asked whether such measures were taken in other divisions of NFR, he said, “As of now, the measures have been taken in Tinsukia division. But in general, security personnel are keeping vigil across divisions.”

The head of the SIT formed to investigate into the case, Bolin Deuri, Additional SP, said the arrested person had already confessed to have raped, robbed and murdered the two victims with help of another person who is now absconding.

The police claimed to have recovered ornaments, money, mobile phone, Railway tickets of the murdered women from the arrested person.

