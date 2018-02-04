Women No Longer Feeling Safe Under Left Rule in Tripura; Smriti Irani

Claiming that the Left Front government had failed to deliver good governance in Tripura in the last 25 years, Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday urged the people of the state to root it out in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Tripura is set to go to the polls on February 18 and the results will be declared on March 3.

The CPI(M)-led government had failed to lift the standard of living of the people in the north-eastern state and the poor only got poorer, the Union information and broadcasting minister said at a public rally at Chandipur in Unakoti district.

Irani, who arrived at the district headquarters, Kalishahar, in a helicopter around 10.50 am, also claimed that the women of the state were no longer feeling safe under the Left rule.

“What concerns me the most is that the rate of crime against women is very high in the state. My sisters and mothers are not getting justice here because the law-and-order has collapsed.

“The government does not have the moral right to remain in power even for a minute,” she said.

Claiming that the Left Front government could not do anything for the welfare of the state, Irani said it was time for the people of Tripura to vote for a change.

“The wages of labourers are very low here. It only proves that the government here has no love for the working-class people,” she added.

PTI